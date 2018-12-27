Navajo Nation Council Wants Medical Examiners

The Navajo Nation Council has approved legislation to establish a department of medical examiners on the reservation. The department would fall under the auspices of the Navajo Division of Public Safety.

The bill now goes to Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye. In May the council’s Law & Order Committee received a report from Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigation Director Dale West, who said that his department has dual duties and responsibilities inclusive of conducting major crime investigations and non-criminal medical coroner duties that include completing state death certificates. No other criminal investigation department in the country conducts both criminal and non-criminal investigations, L & O Committee Chairman Edmund Yazzie said.

The bill states that the new department would investigate all suspicious deaths – including violent and unexplained deaths. The department would be authorized to determine cause of death and issue death

certificates. Additionally, the new medical examiners department is authorized to respond to the scene of a death and prescribe procedures for taking possession of a dead body that is subject to investigation. Also all medicolegal investigations must be conducted in a manner that respects the culture, traditions and beliefs of the Navajo Nation.

The legislation also outlines new provisions with the Criminal Code for the exhumations of death investigations, and maintaining records and reports related to death investigations.

The bill passed 14-0.