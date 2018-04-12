Page Essential Air Service Update

The following is a post from the Page Chamber of Commerce today about the current status of the EAS selection process.

On the evening of March 26, 2018, the City of Page received notice from Great Lakes Airlines that they would stop air service in/out of Page Municipal Airport (PGA) effective immediately. The City had no prior knowledge of a potential termination of air service. This development is obviously very concerning and the City is evaluating all options as well as impacts to the community and the airport.

Commercial airline service into Page is provided under the Essential Air Service (EAS) program. The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) manages the EAS program. As such, the City has very limited authority with respect to carriers operating under EAS and is dependent on the USDOT to select a carrier. Upon notification of the situation with Great Lakes Airlines, the City immediately reached out to USDOT in an attempt to work with USDOT to minimize the immediate impacts of the stoppage and re-establish EAS service as quickly as possible. On March 27th, the USDOT released a Request for Proposals, seeking replacement Essential Air Service on an emergency basis. The deadline for the Requests for Proposals was April 3, 2018.