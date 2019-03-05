Nez Vetoes Emergency Funding

UPDATE MARCH 5, 2019: Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has vetoed legislation that would have provided $3 million in emergency relief funding to Navajo chapters.

Nez cited accountability to the Navajo people, the uncertainty of revenue projections and unspent chapter funds as the basis behind his line-item veto.

The president was given line-item veto authority in 2010. A line-item veto is not subject to an override by the council.

In the February 26 special session council the delegates approved Resolution CF-04-19 despite reports from the Auditor General and the Division of Community Development showing unspent emergency funds totaling well over $2.4 million for the Navajo Nation’s 110 chapters.

Overall unspent funds by chapters may exceed $70 million.

In a memorandum addressed to Speaker Seth Damon, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer noted that in addition to unspent chapter funds, the Nation is faced with the real possibility of a major revenue decrease due to the uncertainty of the continuation of some of the Nation’s largest revenue sources.

“We must be responsible and remember the lessons we were taught by our elders on how to manage our resources during such uncertain times. Over the past few years the government has spent money on projects with no proper planning and reducing our funds that could be used for our future. This unthoughtful spending must stop,” the memorandum stated.

The Office of the Controller has reported that the Undesignated, Unreserved Fund Balance account has only $47,555 remaining.

The proposed $3 million appropriations would leave the UUF balance well into negative dollar amounts.

The Navajo Nation’s Appropriations Act requires that the Minimum Fund Balance shall be maintained at a level equal to the amount required to operate the government for six months based upon the operating budget for the prior fiscal year.

The memorandum states that waiving the Appropriations Act to invade the Minimum Fund Balance is not good stewardship of the people’s money.

“Our Nation’s leaders need to consider the long-term financial future by preserving the UUFB and the Minimum Fund Balance in anticipation of possible revenue shortfalls in the tens of millions of dollars,” Lizer said.

Initial reports from the Division of Community Development indicate that emergency response expenses, at the chapter level alone, will exceed the $250,000 threshold required for 75-percent reimbursement from FEMA. This does not include the emergency response expenses from the Department of Emergency Management, Division of Transportation, Division of Public Safety, Department of Health, and other entities.

“This means there is a strong likelihood that chapters will be reimbursed for up to 75-percent of the expenses they incurred while responding to the emergency,” Nez said.

In addition to those concerns, the legislation was initiated and treated as an emergency bill without the proper review and input of the Office of the Controller, Office of Management and Budget, Department of Justice, and without the five-day comment period that allows for input from the Navajo people and the 110 chapters.

“In the last election, there was a large changeover in leadership overall. The Navajo people want our Nation to move away from the spending patterns of the past, and be more responsible,” the veto memorandum concluded.

MARCH 4, 2019 – The latest winter storm wreaked havoc among some Navajo communities. The Navajo Nation Council approved $3 million in emergency relief funding last week after receiving reports from the Office of the President/Vice President, Department of Emergency Management and the Division of Transportation.

During a special session February 26, council delegates reported to the incident management team leadership how their communities were impacted by the storm, sharing stories of Navajo citizens hauling firewood and coal to at-risk community members.

“NDOT is not getting into the rural parts of the reservation,” Delegate Jamie Henio said. He said it is important for NDOT to tackle rural dirt routes that will become impassable due to deep mud if snow remains on the road surfaces.

Delegate Vince R. James praised NDOT for working through the administrative leave granted by President Jonathan Nez and throughout the weekend.

Several delegates thanked NDOT for their round-the-clock work mobilizing the division’s 42 pieces of snow removal equipment throughout the Nation.

Different parts of the Navajo Nation were hit with varying levels of snowfall, according to Douglas Watchman, designated emergency operations center manager.

He explained the necessity of a community-based emergency response. “When ordering resources, we need to think about the geography. We talk about our people being resilient and taking ownership … taking that whole community approach and helping one another in a good, positive way,” Watchman explained.

The Council voted to allocate the funding in two parts.

Fifty percent of the $3 million appropriations will be distributed equally among the 110 chapters; the other half will be appropriated proportional to the number of registered voters in each chapter.