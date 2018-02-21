Council Member Seyler Departs

Councilmember Korey Seyler announced his resignation as a member of the Page City Council effective February 14, 2018.

Seyler was elected to a four-year term in November 2016. In his letter of resignation Seyler states “there was a tremendous change to my situation 6 months ago. This time has been spent in reflection of my future personally, professionally, spiritually, and of course, with regards to my service on the Council. Through this reflection I found a tremendous energy to seek out new and exciting ventures for myself and family. This energy was manifested through the support offered by many throughout the Page community and the City…unfortunately, new opportunities will take me out of town, to a new community.”

Seyler’s term is scheduled to expire in 2020. The City Code states “the Council shall fill by appointment for the unexpired term any vacancy that may occur for whatever reason.” Under Arizona law if the vacancy occurs more than 30 days before the nomination deadline, the appointment is until the next regularly scheduled council election. At the February 14, 2018 City Council meeting, Council formally accepted his resignation and set dates to fill the vacancy.

“Councilmember Seyler will be missed…it is with great regret that I have to say goodbye to his service on the Council,” said Mayor Bill Diak.

The City Council will be seeking interested applicants to fill the Council vacancy created by Seyler’s resignation for an appointment ending December 2018.

Letters of interest should be addressed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 1180, Page, AZ 86040 or dropped off at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue, not later than 5:00 p.m., March 1, 2018.

For additional information, please contact City Clerk Kim Larson, at 645-4221.