News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Council Honors Sand Devil Athletes

Council Honors Sand Devil Athletes
February 28
09:38 2019
Print This Article

Page City Council held regular session Wednesday evening and if you tried to find a parking space you probably needed an extra few minutes because City Hall was jammed with Sand Devils! Page High School coaches and School District officials joined the Sand Devil varsity wrestling team and Lady Sand Devils basketball team to be honored by Mayor Levi Tappan and the Council with a plaque commending them for taking top State honors for the 3A Conference.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.