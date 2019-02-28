Council Honors Sand Devil Athletes
Page City Council held regular session Wednesday evening and if you tried to find a parking space you probably needed an extra few minutes because City Hall was jammed with Sand Devils! Page High School coaches and School District officials joined the Sand Devil varsity wrestling team and Lady Sand Devils basketball team to be honored by Mayor Levi Tappan and the Council with a plaque commending them for taking top State honors for the 3A Conference.
