Council Disappointed by Nez Veto

The Navajo Nation Council expressed disappointment in President Jonathan Nez’s decision this week to issue a line-item veto on a bill requesting $3 million in emergency funding for the 110 chapters.

Under Navajo law, the president’s line-item veto is not subject to a council override.

On February 26, following a severe winter storm, the council passed CF-04-19, a bill to provide $3 million to the chapters. Half of the money would be divided equally among the 110 chapters. The other $1.5 would have been divided based on the number of registered voters.

In his veto message, Nez noted that the chapters already had $2.4 million in unspent emergency funds available.

“We, as a council, voiced our chapters’ needs to the mother government. Additional funding is needed for food, wood, water, and other basic necessities,” Tuba City Delegate Otto Tso said. “I strongly disagree with the line item veto. I hope President Nez can provide an answer to the 110 chapters on his decision.”

But, Nez suggested the council’s bill could endanger the tribe’s financial stability.

The Undesignated, Unreserved Fund is almost depleted, according to Nez. The Minimum Fund Balance holds about $16 million. The MFB is supposed to be enough to fund the Navajo Nation government in case of an emergency.

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon’s office disagreed with several comments in the Nez veto memorandum.

Damon said the whole veto issue could have been resolved if Nez had consulted with the council.

“It’s unfortunate that President Nez vetoed the emergency legislation. Our community response teams, community health representatives, and local officials were the first responders in our communities and we, as Council, relied on their firsthand accounts to make our decision,” Delegate Mark Freeland said.