Council Delegates Deliver Turkeys

Senior citizens across the Navajo Nation gobbled up free turkeys presented by the Navajo Nation Council.

Council members visited 80 senior centers across the Navajo Nation last week to hand out the free birds.

“This is our way of showing our appreciation to our elders during this holiday season,” Council Delegate Steven Begay said, “We are very grateful to our mothers, fathers and grandparents for their teachings and guidance each and every day.”

Council Delegates Herman Daniels, Jr., Raymond Smith, Jr., and Nathaniel Brown joined Begay helping Navajo Area Agency on Aging staff members load 300 turkeys.

“We want our grandmothers and grandfathers to enjoy the holidays,” Brown said.

He urged young people to check up on their elders and make sure they have food and firewood for the winter months.

“Take care of your grandparents,” he added.

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates thanked Navajo Agricultural Products Industry (NAPI), Navajo Transitional Energy Company, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA), Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Co., Arizona Public Service and Peabody Western Coal Co. for their contributions to make the donation initiative a success.

During the holiday season the Office of the Speaker is also collecting food and clothing for the homeless. Anyone wishing to donate may deliver their donations to the Office of the Speaker, or call (928) 871-7160 for more information.