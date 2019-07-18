Council Delegate Resigns

Navajo Nation Council delegate Nelson S. BeGaye has resigned his seat.

Recent health issues have been cited as the reason for the resignation.

“Even though he is still a young man, this gentleman is an elder statesman of the Navajo Nation,” Speaker Seth Damon said.

BeGaye, a four-term delegate, represented the chapters of Lukachukai, Rock Point, Round Rock, Tsaile/Wheatfields and Tsé Ch’izhí.

Born in the Tsaile-area on December 1, 1952, he spent much of his career before his election working for the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Asked to serve his people, BeGaye began his service in 2003 on the 20th Navajo Nation Council.

In an emotional, though strong, farewell speech, BeGaye said he was the same hooghan-born man he was when he walked into the chamber 16 years ago, wearing a jacket, shirt, tie, Wranglers, and brand-new boots. He credits much of his success to his wife, Linda, and the strong support of his constituents. “I have worked hard to bring the best to the members of my chapters,” Delegate BeGaye stated.

“The depth of knowledge that Delegate BeGaye brought to this council is immense,” said Delegate Zmber Kanazbah Crotty. “Ahéhee’, delegate, for giving us your leadership and vision.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer also thanked BeGaye for his service.

“On behalf of the entire Nez-Lizer Administration, we thank Honorable Nelson BeGaye and we wish him the very best. It was a tremendous honor to serve alongside him for many years,” Nez said. “He is a great leader for his communities and our entire Nation. We will keep him, his wife, and his children in our thoughts and prayers.”