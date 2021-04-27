Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye Passes On

By John Christian Hopkins

Flags in the Navajo Nation were flown at half-staff last week in honor of former council delegate Nelson S. BeGaye

BeGaye, 69, passed away following a long battle with cancer.

“We invite the Navajo people to join in offering prayers for the family, friends, and colleagues of our naat’áanii, the honorable Nelson BeGaye,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “To his wife Linda, their children, grandchildren, and many other loved ones, we offer our condolences and prayers.”

BeGaye was originally from Lukachukai, Arizona. He was Tó’aheedlíinii and born for T ł ‘ááshchí’í. His maternal grandfather was Kinyaa’áanii and his paternal grandfather was Dibéłzhíní.

“For several years, I had the honor of serving alongside Honorable BeGaye as members of the Council. He helped many people during his years of service and always guided and mentored many along the way,” Nez said. “We pray for strength and comfort for his family and all who had the honor of knowing him.”

He began his service as a member of the 20th Navajo Nation Council in 2003 and announced his resignation in July 2019 due to health concerns, several months after being elected to his fifth term in office. He served as a member of the Resources and Development Committee, Health, Education, and Human Services Committee, Budget and Finance Committee, and the Síhasin Subcommittee.

“Second Lady Dottie Lizer and I were neighbors to Honorable Nelson BeGaye and his family for years. He was a great loving family man who always had a wonderful vision for our Navajo people. The contributions he made over the years continue to provide many benefits for our communities,” Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said.

BeGaye played an instrumental role in several major achievements including the San Juan River Settlement Act in 2010 and helping to secure the largest tribal settlement with the federal government in 2014, which led to the establishment of the Síhasin Fund that continues to benefit many Navajo communities to this day.

“We will always cherish our memories of him and we will continue to pray for his wife, Linda, and their family,” Lizer said.