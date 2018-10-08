Council Delegate Begay Passes Away

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Steven Begay passed away last week. He was 43. Begay represented the communities of Naschitti, Coyote Canyon, Mexican Springs, Tohatchi, and Bahastl’a’a’. Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates said he was sad to learn of Begay’s passing. “On behalf of Council, I want to express our sincerest condolences to the family of Honorable Begay, and we send our prayers to them with great love and support during their time of need,” Bates said. There is no further information on Begay’s cause of death, according to Bates. There are unconfirmed reports that he died from a heart attack. “We lost a great leader. Delegate Begay sponsored many important bills that improved the lives of our people,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said said.

Steven Begay co-sponsored the 2017 legislation to purchase the Wolf Springs Ranch in Westcliffe, Colo. The proximity of the Wolf Springs Ranch to Tsisnaasjiní, one of the Navajo’s sacred mountains, was important to him. “For the Navajo Nation to gain a foothold near our aboriginal homelands located in Colorado was a great victory,” President Begaye said. Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez asked people to keep Begay’s family in their prayers. “We join the Navajo Nation in prayer for the family of Navajo Nation Council Delegate Steven Begay,” Nez said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family during this time.” Begay was vying for a second term on council and was running against Pernell Halona from Tohatchi.