Council Committee Supports Nageezi Chapter Request

550. That’s the number of the road, not the speed limit. But residents of Nageezi Chapter think the posted limit of 75 is too high for their community.

The Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee supported legislation from Nageezi Chapter to reduce the speed limit from 75 to 55 along certain portions of U.S. Route 550. Chapter officials are asking the New Mexico Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit between mile markers 126 and 128 and mile markers 112 to 116.

U.S. Route 550 is a four-lane highway which runs from Bernalillo, N.M.,to Montross, CO. It aligns with the Navajo communities of Nageezi, Counselor and Huerfano. “The community is asking Navajo leadership to provide a statement to NMDOT to address the health, safety and welfare of our communities,” said Delegate Jonathan Hale, who sponsored the legislation before the R & D Committee. U.S. Route 550 has a high number of diesel trucks that use the highway throughout the day, Hale explained. Those trucks often travel at the highest rate of speed, he added. “Having high-speed highways in the middle of rural communities is not safe,” Hale said.

Community members have made many attempts to work with NMDOT, but have made no progress, said concerned Nageezi resident Etta Arviso. “We have not received any responses regarding our concerns,” Arviso said. Highway safety in that area has been a top concern for years, agreed Delegate Jonathan Perry, who represents Huerfano and Nageezi chapters. “Community members should feel safe to go from one place to another,” Perry said.