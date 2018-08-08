Council Candidates Debate

Candidates seeking two and four year seats on the Page City Council spoke before a crowd of hot, sweaty Page voters last night in the first of two debate nights hosted by the Page Chamber and the Lake Powell Chronicle. Chronicle Editor Steven Law joined Chamber President Scott Swank to field questions to the candidates who all took turns responding politely. Debate was a term used lightly in this case, most candidates seemed quite agreeable and amicable to each other’s viewpoints and rarely did candidates seem in opposition to another.

Missing from the group was Kyle Davis who did not send ahead reason for his absence and has not communicated to Lake Powell Life News any aspect of his platform or reason for not participating in our series of candidate interviews.

Candidates who did participate for the full two hours were Kristin Davis, Mark Cormier, Rick Yanke, Dugan Warner, Jeff Szabo and Theresa Bowlby.

The two hour long candidate forum at the Public Safety Building on Coppermine Rd., even with the doors open had the crowd fanning themselves to hang in there for a very lengthy discussion between council candidates about issues of concern for Page such as infrastructure, housing, budget and fiscal responsibility.

The Mayoral candidates will square off Thursday night in a similar forum at the Public Safety Building beginning at 6pm.

Here the Candidates’ opening statements here: