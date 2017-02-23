Council Approves PUE Water Storage Tank Project

Long overdue maintenance on one of Page’s water storage tanks is set to begin after City Council last night approved the nearly $200,000 project.

Page’s water is stored in two tanks, one 3 million gallon and one 1.5 million gallons. As far as the utility knows, the smaller of the two tanks was built sometime in the 1980s and has never been blasted or re-coated. The drinking water storage tank is constructed out of steel and industry standards recommend the tanks be re-coated every 15 years to prevent corrosion and rust.

As far as the re-coating goes, the old coating is blasted off the water tank. Then the steel tank is inspected, any repairs that are needed to the tank are completed, and any rust found is cleared.

Finally, a new coat is applied to the tank.

Pipeline Video Inspection, LLC dba AIMS Coatings, LLC from Phoenix submitted the lowest bid and was awarded the contract for $196,673.

The project is expected to be started in mid-March and completed by June.

Maintaining the water tanks is another step in up keeping the town’s water infrastructure. The utility has been working on a long-term plan to improve and rehabilitate water and wastewater infrastructure. With the last waterline project underway, the focus has shifted to the water plant where a series of plant projects is scheduled through 2024.

Even though the storage tank would need to be drained in order to be re-coated, Page’s access to water wouldn’t be compromised unless catastrophe struck. According to PUE General Manager Bryan Hill, who presented the project to council, the four pumps down in the Glen Canyon Dam can handle all of Page’s water demands. However, when a pump or two goes down, that’s when things get dicey.

Luckily, Hill said that doesn’t happen very often. “There has only been one time I can remember where there was a little bit of panic and we were glad to have that storage,” Hill told council has he answered questions regarding the project.

Outside of maintaining the current tanks, Page is also in need of more space to store water.

“Page does need more storage,” Hill said to council, “but that won’t happen until 2022.”