Council Approves Multiple Improvement Projects

Golliard Park may soon see its playground improved.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, a motion was approved to award a bid of over $115,000 to purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing. The bid was awarded to

Landscape Structures, Inc. out of Delano, Minnesota for $115,863.37.

The goal is to replace the out dated playground equipment at Golliard Park, provide a new play structure for children aged 2 to 5, a structure for 5 to 12 year-olds, and a 3,000 plus square foot play area with a new fall cushioning rubber surface. An accessible route from the sidewalk will also be constructed.

The upgrades would look to make the play area at Golliard more safe and attractive.

Back in November of 2016, Council adopted the Page City Wide Parks Master Plan, which laid out a road map to improving facilities and equipment in all city parks. Golliard Park was one of three capital projects in the Master Plan for Fiscal Year 2017.

The other project Council approved on Wednesday involves putting curbs and gutters around the Cemetery. The curbs will help define the roadways and provide protection from erosion. The gutter and rolled will run 960 linear feet and will be 2 feet wide. The cost of construction will be $15,315.

The addition of a curb and gutters are part of ongoing improvements to the Cemetery’s expansion.