Council Approves Fireworks and Summer Camp

The City of Page is gearing up for summer.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting the contract ensuring the Fourth of July doesn’t go without fireworks was presented to council.

The contract approved payment to Fireworks Productions of Arizona, the company responsible for the show. The $14,000 spent by the city covers the fireworks themselves, insurance, the show, and cleanup.

This year 1,773 fireworks will be launched, including 101 during the grand finale.

Additionally, Council also approved the creation of a summer youth camp.

For the past four years, the Recreation Departments has not offered any summer activities for youth. Kamparama aims to remedy that lack of activities.

The camp will be for elementary age students, 1st through 5th grade, and will provide great option for parents who are in need of safe, engaging options for their children once school lets out for the summer. Kamparama will provide group activities such as sports, arts and crafts, and cooking project. Friday Field Trip day will include trips and visits to local areas, including a trip to the Fredonia Public Pool.

The camp will be limited to 30 students per week.