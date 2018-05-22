News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Council Addresses VHR Tax Concerns

May 22
08:31 2018
The Page City Council this week will seek to clarify recent concerns about vacation rental homes and the taxes those owners must pay. According to the council agenda for May 23rd’s meeting, at the last Council meeting May 9th there was discussion pertaining to the VHR’s and the issue of whether vacation home rental owners were paying their taxes.

The City of Page is receiving tax from vacation home rentals, but claims to receive it in various reporting categories, which they say becomes a bit confusing when trying to prepare the City’s monthly reports, because the category dollars received are based on how the taxpayer reports their taxes under two different tax codes.  Some taxpayers report under the “Accommodations” tax group, while others report under the “Service”, “Retail”, “Real Estate, Rental & Leasing” tax group.

In February of this year Council added an additional sheet to the Monthly Sales Tax Report to help identify these separate groups.  The City will be taking time during Wednesday’s regular session to go into this issue at length to help Page residents fully understand how to comply.

Read the Page City Council’s agenda addendum about VHRs here.

