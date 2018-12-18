Could The Coyotes Be Relocating ?

Two weeks ago the news broke that Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta a Houston Billionaire met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about purchasing the Arizona Coyotes and relocating them to Houston.

The Coyotes currently are in the Pacific Division of the western conference since 1998 in 2021 the yokes will be switching to the central division. The Coyotes started in the central division where they played for two seasons. Arizona move comes when the expansion team from Seattle joins the NHL. Houston is an ideal city for the Coyotes being that they will be moving to the central division. Houston Aeros an AHL professional team was located in Houston and played their home games at the Toyota Center from 1994-2013 when they relocated due to the record low in attendance to Des Moines, Iowa.

Over the years the yokes have built a rivalry between LA Kings, and recently the Las Vegas Knights in 2021 when they relocate the rivalry will not be the same. Some teams that the Coyotes will have to face will be Nashville, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Since 2012 when the Coyotes lost in the western conference finals, they have not made the playoffs finishing ninth or worst in the last five seasons. Coyotes are currently in seventh place in the Pacific division with a 14-16-2 overall record. The Coyotes lease is up in 2019 at Gila River Arena where the Coyotes hold their home games.