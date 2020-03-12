Coronavirus Update & Precautions

It’s still early days to know exactly what the impact and economic toll will be on Page area tourism as the season unfolds, but an impact will definitely be felt by those here and around the world.

Yesterday President Trump enacted an order restricting travel from Europe for 30 days over the coronavirus outbreak.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a declaration of emergency and Executive Order to provide health officials the tools they need to effectively function and to also reduce financial burdens on Arizona citizens by lowering healthcare costs associated with the virus. Ducey said Arizonans should not panic but consider the actions as proactive measures to limit community spread. That same sentiment was echoed by the Navajo Nation with the release of their emergency declaration statement; The declaration is a proactive measure ensuring preparedness. The Navajo Nation is also restricting all executive branch work-related travel off of the reservation until further notice.

Utah has a declared state of emergency declaration now in place as well with 4 cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, common sense and widely-accepted common hygiene practices are still being touted as your best defense against the spread of bacteria and viruses. Consumer Reports says while we are all being bombarded by scary news and wondering how best to protect our families, plain old hand soap will go a long way.

While it isn’t possible to disinfect every surface you touch throughout your day, you really only need to amp up your typical cleaning routine if someone in the household exhibits signs and symptoms of a respiratory infection, or if you live in a high-risk area. Then go ahead and clean high traffic areas that get touched frequently three times a day with a product that kills viruses.