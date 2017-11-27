Corner Lot Clean-up in Page

It’s been about a quarter-century since Corn’s Fuel and Tire Service has been in business in Page. But other than closing a long time ago, not much had changed on the property at North Navajo & Aero ave.

, until last week.

If you haven’t noticed, a lot of clean-up work is going on there right now.

It apparently started many years ago when a leak in their fuel tanks was discovered when it was still operating as a service station, according to Mayor Bill Diak. Apparently, until the leaking fuel situation was resolved, nothing could be done with the property. It couldn’t even be sold. It apparently became “Brownfield land.”

According to Wikipedia, Brownfield property is, “…land previously used for industrial or commercial purposes with known or suspected pollution, including soil contamination due to hazardous waste.

It is assumed some Brownfield grant money is paying for the massive work being done to clean-up the property. Evidently, the tanks were taken away years ago, but until now the polluted ground had not been cleaned or treated.

The work being done is called the “remediation” of the ground where the leaking tank (or tanks) were situated.

“That’s what’s going on over there; the remediation of some fuel tank contaminated dirt,” said the Mayor, who has no idea if there are new plans for the property. “Nothing’s come before the city, anyway.”

Owned back then by the Corn family, the corner lot is apparently still owned by the Corn’s. Mayor Diak referred to them as a “great family.”