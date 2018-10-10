Corn Bait Approved Statewide

Following a two-year pilot study, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has approved the use of corn as fishing bait throughout the state.While many people insist that corn ingestion harms fish, the DWR study found no negative impacts. Randy Oplinger with the agency said, “Study after study has shown that corn doesn’t harm fish.” Using corn to chum remains illegal. A survey of anglers found 70 percent support for corn bait. Corn is especially effective for catching trout, carp, bluegill,and perch. Until now, Utah was the only western state to outlaw corn.