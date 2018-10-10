News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Corn Bait Approved Statewide

Corn Bait Approved Statewide
October 10
12:58 2018
Print This Article

Following a two-year pilot study, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has approved the use of corn as fishing bait throughout the state.While many people insist that corn ingestion harms fish, the DWR study found no negative impacts. Randy Oplinger with the agency said, “Study after study has shown that corn doesn’t harm fish.” Using corn to chum remains illegal. A survey of anglers found 70 percent support for corn bait. Corn is especially effective for catching trout, carp, bluegill,and perch. Until now, Utah was the only western state to outlaw corn.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.