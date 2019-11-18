News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Cooler and Wetter Weather on the Way

November 18
05:43 2019
Precipitation expected

(Click on maps to enlarge)

The National Weather Service has some cooler and wetter weather heading our way beginning mid-day Tuesday (11/19).

KEY POINTS
● A wet and colder weather pattern will begin Tuesday midday with rain showers and thunderstorms.
● Precipitation coverage and intensity increases Tuesday night continues through Thursday night.
●Coverage of rain and snow showers will decrease from west to east across the state beginning Friday
morning.
● Increased flow within area waterways and ponding on roadways is probable, especially across northern
Gila and Yavapai Counties. A Flash Flood Watch is being considered for Tuesday evening through
Thursday afternoon for these areas.
● Winter Weather Advisories are being considered for areas above 7,000 feet starting Wednesday
evening.

Snow levels expected

CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS BRIEFING
Showers and storms will begin to move in earlier Tuesday than previously expected.
A wintery mix will be possible down to 6500 ft starting Thursday morning. Accumulations expected to be
minor below 7000 ft.
Precipitation may move out faster than expected Thursday evening into Friday morning.

