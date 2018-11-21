Cooking for a Tough Crowd This Thanksgiving?
November 21
08:36 2018
Thanksgiving can be tough when you’re preparing the traditional meal for a large gathering, even more difficult if you’ve got picky eaters. Please everyone at your table with ample choices that include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free recipes that won’t take you all day to cook up in that hot kitchen. Check out some of these creative culinary vegan delights from The Minimalist Baker!
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sriracha Aioli
Butternut Sweet Potato Casserole
Asparagus Zucchini Gratin (V/GF)
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes with Mushroom Gravy
Garlicky Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas
Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake