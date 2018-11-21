Cooking for a Tough Crowd This Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving can be tough when you’re preparing the traditional meal for a large gathering, even more difficult if you’ve got picky eaters. Please everyone at your table with ample choices that include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free recipes that won’t take you all day to cook up in that hot kitchen. Check out some of these creative culinary vegan delights from The Minimalist Baker!

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sriracha Aioli

Butternut Squash Hummus

The Best Damn Vegan Biscuits

Butternut Sweet Potato Casserole

Asparagus Zucchini Gratin (V/GF)

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes with Mushroom Gravy

Garlicky Kale Salad with Crispy Chickpeas

1 Hour Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Butternut Squash Veggie Pizza

Vegan Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

Lemon White Chocolate Cheesecake

Deep Dish Apple Crumble Pie