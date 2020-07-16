News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Controversy in Washington City, Utah

July 16
2020
DEBATE OVER SLAVE DRIVER STATUE IN UTAH

 

Covington statue in Utah

Whether to remove a statue of a 19th century slave driver from the grounds of the Washington City, Utah, Museum is becoming a major debate.

The statue is of Robert Covington, a Mississippi slave driver who emigrated to Utah.  He was a prominent leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

According to Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly, “Utah’s Dixie was steeped in the slave culture.”  He adds that Covington enjoyed recounting his acts of abuse against his slaves.

Historian Joanna Brooks notes, “No one questions that Covington made his living as a slave driver.  That’s a matter of record.”

Covington descendant Nathan Wells says the fact that Covington freed his slaves should be considered in the statue removal issue.

dixie in st. georgerobert covingtonwashington city utah

