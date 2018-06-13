Controversial Plan to Reintroduce Sheep

With some sheepherders opposing the plan, Utah is moving forward to release about 50 bighorn sheep into Beaver County mountains this fall. The goal is to build a herd of 175 animals. Herders are concerned about domestic sheep being pushed off the range, the possible spread of disease to the domestic population, and the nomadic nature of the bighorns. Biologist Kendall Benson says he has seen bighorns on the golf course in Page. The sheep will come from Zion National Park and Nevada’s Muddy Mountains. Female hunts are a possibility.