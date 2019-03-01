Controlled Burn Near St. George

St. George, Utah — Fire managers for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Arizona Strip District are planning to burn slash debris piles located 65 miles south of St. George, Utah near Mt. Trumbull. Depending upon conditions, the burns will begin early March 2019 and last through mid-April 2019 if weather and fuel conditions allow. The burns are intended to decrease future wildfire risk and protect cultural and natural resources.

Prescribed burns must meet strict weather-related and environmental factors prior to ignition. BLM Arizona Strip fire staff will monitor on-site weather and fuel conditions and manage prescribed fire activity, before, during and after ignition operations. Smoke may be present during the length of the project in this remote area. Smoke emissions will be managed in accordance with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

There are no closures anticipated but public access may be restricted during ignition and periods of active fire spread to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted to notify the public. Please use caution when traveling in the area of the fire.