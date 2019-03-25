Contractors Denied Access to Antelope Point Marina

A potential controversy over contractors recently denied access to Antelope Point Marina. Last week a Page carpet-cleaning contractor claimed he was called for a job by a boat owner with a need to take care of some water damage inside his boat at the marina. The licensed contractor says he has worked for years on boats at Antelope Point Marina but was told during his most recent visit by Antelope Point Marina concessioner Forever Resorts he would not be allowed access to the boat. While the contractor stood there arguing for his right to access his client’s boat, he says he witnessed the concessioner deny access to other contractors as well “because park service was taking over and would be deciding in the future which contractors would be given access”.

Lake Powell Life News has reached out to National Park Service and they are now investigating. Kendall Neicess, spokesperson for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area confirmed to Lake Powell Life News Monday what happened at the marina with the contractors is true and they are still attempting to get the full details from the concessioner about their reasons for denying contractor access.

Superintendent William Shott has agreed to spend time with us on the air later this week to catch us up to speed with the latest news from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and he will hopefully have more information regarding this developing story at that time.