Contour Airlines Rolls Out Page Service

August 08
12:51 2018
Big news for the City of Page this afternoon community members, city leaders gathered at the Page Municipal Airport for the roll out of Contour Airlines’ new service between Phoenix and Page.

Contour CEO  Matt Chaifetz revealed the inaugural launch for the 30 seat planes would be August 15 and ticket prices eventually will vary between $39 and $139 but for the first few months the airline is offering quite a deal. Tickets are on sale right now at ContourAirlines.com every seat, every flight through Nov 6 is available for $29 each way if you book your flight before August 22nd.

Page Mayor Bill Diak was in high spirits as the long process of replacing the former EAS carrier Great Lakes who departed unexpectedly last February leaving the city without essential air service the past 6 months

Visit the Contour Airlines website for more information about the upcoming flight schedule and fares.

 

