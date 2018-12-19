News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Conservationists Blast Grazing Plan

December 19
12:10 2018
The Western Watersheds Project is leading the charge, along with 14 other environmental groups, in blasting proposed new grazing plans for Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees grazing on both sites. Western Watersheds claims the agency is prioritizing commercial livestock operations over the protection and preservation of sensitive desert canyons and fragile cultural and historic sites. It calls the changes to the original plan “radical.”

Spokeswoman Laura Welp, a Kanab resident, says the changes are hostile to the intent of a national monument designation. Welp thinks management of the monument should be turned over to the National Park Service. The BLM is proposing to introduce grazing in the Escalante Canyons, where it hasn’t been allowed for almost 20 years.

