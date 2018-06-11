Conservation Group Honors Two Navajos

James Dean didn’t have one, but Navajo Nation Council Delegate Davis Filfred is a “Rebel With a Cause.”

Filfred was honored during the Conservation Colorado’s fundraising gala for his efforts to protect Bears Ears.

The group also recognized former Navajo delegate Willie Grayeyes for his advocacy regarding Bears Ears.

Conservation Colorado recognized Filfred on behalf of the Bears Inter-Tribal Coalition, and Greyeyes on behalf of Utah Diné Bikeyah. Grayeyes is president of Diné Bikeyah.

“We do not only recognize their contributions to conservation, (but) celebrate them as rebels for a cause,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo) said. “That designation feels especially fitting this year because now, more than ever, is a time to rebel.”

Bennet said both advocacy groups carried out the hard work of organizing communities, bridging differences, building coalitions and finding partners in conservation and outdoor recreation that led to President Obama designating Bears Ears as a National Monument in 2016.

This year President Donald Trump severely rolled back much of the Bears Ears area protected by Obama.

“I do stand for quality air, quality water, and I do love public lands,” Filfred said.

His conservation efforts aren’t limited to Bears Ears, but include all public land in the U.S., Filfred explained.

The five tribes that make up the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition include the Navajo, Hopi, Ute Mountain Ute, Pueblo of Zuni and Ute Indian Tribe.

Conservation Colorado is the largest conservation group in Colorado. It has more than 38,000 individual members.

The group advocates for land conservation, provides technical support and expertise to policy makers.