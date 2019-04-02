News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Conservancy’s Powell Museum Not Closing Anytime Soon

April 02
14:16 2019
The Glen Canyon Conservancy in Page sent out an email blast Tuesday to their subscribers to celebrate their new merger with the John C Powell Museum and to acknowledge that news of the Powell Museum’s transition has been greatly exaggerated; reports of the museum closing have been inaccurate.  The John C. Powell Museum remains open for business and is now the Glen Canyon Conservancy’s tenth retail location. While it is true the partnership between the City of Page and Glen Canyon Conservancy’s Powell Museum concludes this summer, Conservancy Director Martin Stamat assures all visitor information, exhibits, and outreach will continue without interruption.

 

 

 

 

 

 

