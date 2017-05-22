Congratulations PHS Class of 2017

It was a tough chore to find parking Saturday night within a mile of Page High School, but it was worth the effort. Just over 150 high school seniors were saying goodbye to their school while proudly wearing their caps and gowns..

One of the really great things this class did happened prior to Saturday. The entire Class of ’17 went up and down the halls of the city’s other schools in their caps and gowns last week, making an impression with the younger students in Page.

The kids were said to be in awe of what was called the “Grad Walk,” and the seniors themselves enjoyed visiting their old schools at the same time.

The Grad Walk was the brainchild of high school Principal Greg Stanfield. It impressed the younger kids and the graduating seniors.

At the festivities Saturday Superintendant Rob Varner, Principal Stanfield and the other teachers also wore the caps and gown from their graduations.

“I thought that was just awesome,” school board member Bob Candelaria told Lake Powell Communications. “It made it more like a college commencement.”

There was something really special about this Class of ’17. With an 89% graduation rate, it was one of the highest from the past several years.

Board member Candelaria was impressed at how the graduates remembered their fallen classmates; Kimona Davis, Kaleb Littleman and Erik Vega. Their names were in the program and there was a moment of silence for them during the ceremony.

Time continues to march on, as these 150+ now Page High School alumni step into adulthood. In another 12-months it will be the Class of 2018.