Congratulations Page Officer Tim Lange!

Lieutenant Tim Lange completes A.S.U. Certified Public Mangers Program

PAGE, AZ (November 16, 2017):

Please join the Page Police Department in congratulating Lt. Tim Lange for completing the National Certified Public Managers Program at Arizona State University.

The Bob Ramsey Executive Education is the only nationally accredited provider of the Certified Public Manager® (CPM) credential in Arizona. The ASU Certified Public Manager® Program is accredited by the National CPM Consortium and is designed to develop the effectiveness of municipal, county, state, tribal, and federal public managers. Over 100 public managers earn the CPM credential through ASU each year. The online CPM Program attracts a mix of participants from Arizona and other states.

To earn the CPM designation, participants are required to complete a minimum of 300 hours of structured learning activities addressing the CPM competencies. To be eligible for the Certified Public Management® Program, applicants are required to have completed at least 60 hours of instructor-led learning activities that address the CPM Competencies.

“I commend Lt. Lange for his commitment to professional development and education”

Page Police Chief Frank Balkcom