News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Congratulations Page Officer Tim Lange!

Congratulations Page Officer Tim Lange!
November 16
16:34 2017
Print This Article

Lt. Lange with Chief Balkcom

Lieutenant Tim Lange completes A.S.U. Certified Public Mangers Program

 

PAGE, AZ (November 16, 2017):

Please join the Page Police Department in congratulating Lt. Tim Lange for completing the National Certified Public Managers Program at Arizona State University.

The Bob Ramsey Executive Education is the only nationally accredited provider of the Certified Public Manager® (CPM) credential in Arizona. The ASU Certified Public Manager® Program is accredited by the National CPM Consortium and is designed to develop the effectiveness of municipal, county, state, tribal, and federal public managers. Over 100 public managers earn the CPM credential through ASU each year. The online CPM Program attracts a mix of participants from Arizona and other states. 

To earn the CPM designation, participants are required to complete a minimum of 300 hours of structured learning activities addressing the CPM competencies. To be eligible for the Certified Public Management® Program, applicants are required to have completed at least 60 hours of instructor-led learning activities that address the CPM Competencies.

 

“I commend Lt. Lange for his commitment to professional development and education”

Page Police Chief Frank Balkcom

Tags
arizona state universityLt. Tim Langepage police department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.