News

Congratulations Page High School Class of 2020!!!

June 04
15:33 2020
Page High School Graduation 2020 is a drive-thru commencement ceremony at Page High School. The ceremony begins on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:30 P.M.

Graduates and their families will form a line to enter the CAB parking lot when their turn comes. No spectator parking will be allowed. Page Police will help the line-up, traffic control and flow and will be patrolling the area. All are asked to obey all traffic laws and conduct yourself in a patient and orderly manner. Everyone is asked to remember the safety of social distancing during the event.

After speeches and remarks, vehicles will be directed to drive up to the graduation stage so that each graduate can be awarded their diploma.

While the actual commencement ceremony begins at 3:30 P.M., special radio programming, including music programmed by the students, will begin at 3:00 on the following radio channels:
98.3 FM, 100.1 FM, and 1340 AM, The Bandit.

The district will also livestream the presentation of the class and diplomas on the Page Unified School District’s Facebook page. A link will be posted on the page prior to the graduation ceremony.

LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS AND LAKEPOWELLLIFE.COM CONGRATULATE

THE PAGE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020!!! 

