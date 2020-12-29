Cong. O’Halleran Votes to Override Pres. Trump’s NDAA Veto

Congressman Tom O’Halleran Votes to Override Pres. Trump’s NDAA Veto

Monday December 28, 2020

WASHINGTON—Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) voted to override President Trump’s veto of the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act, legislation to fund our military operations at home and abroad, provide a 3% pay increase for servicemembers, and authorize funding to strengthen America’s ability to respond to a potential COVID-19 resurgence and other infectious diseases in the future.

“I’m disappointed that any American president would vote against a pay raise for our troops and am relieved to be back in Washington today to override this veto,” said O’Halleran. “Politically-motivated attacks that undermine the well-being and financial security of our brave servicemembers and military families are unacceptable; this critical, bipartisan legislation needs to be signed into law as soon as possible.”

Today, O’Halleran also voted in favor of the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act, a bill to increase the value of economic impact payments (EIPs) provided in the previously passed end-of-year COVID relief package so that each eligible family member receives $2,000, up from $600. Text of the CASH Act is available HERE.

“The partisan, back-and-forth nonsense that has surrounded a new COVID aid bill for months is beyond frustrating—it is a national embarrassment,” continued O’Halleran. “I am calling on the Senate to immediately take up and pass this legislation to distribute the kind of direct payments my colleagues and I have been advocating for since May.”

On December 24, House Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to pass legislation that would allocate $2,000 direct payments to Americans. Last week, President Trump threatened to oppose H.R. 133, the $2 trillion joint pandemic aid and government funding bill, because it included only $600 in direct payments rather than $2,000. The president did not involve himself in the negotiations, allowing his administration to agree upon the $600 amount.

