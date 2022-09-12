Cong. O’Halleran Remembers 9/11

Today, on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) released the following statement:

“Today, we honor the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans lost on one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history. I offer my most sincere gratitude to the police, firefighters, and first responders who heroically answered the call to serve their community on September 11, and the brave men and women who fought to defend our freedom in the years that followed.

“I worked in the World Trade Center for some time, on one of the floors that was directly hit in the attack. On September 11, 2001, I was home in Arizona, and I received a call from my daughter just after the second plane had hit the World Trade Center. She had a friend working in the building, above the 83rd floor, and she asked me if he was going to be okay. I knew the structure of the building and I told her, heartbroken, that it was unlikely he would. In 2001 my brother’s company employed many in the World Trade Center who were lost to these senseless acts of terrorism and violence. I know it is something he carries to this day, just as these ripple effects have remained with so many families.

“Two months ago, I stood in the 9/11 Remembrance Garden in Winslow, Arizona, reflecting on the decades that have followed these tragic events. Each year, this anniversary serves as a reminder of the pain our communities have endured because of these heinous attacks, but also as a reminder of the resilience we have shown in the face of this pain. Our nation is strongest when we stand together, unified in the face of aggression and tyranny. This is as true today as it was 21 years ago.

“As we mourn this solemn anniversary, my thoughts are with the first responders who showed courage and compassion as they rushed to save their fellow Americans, and with the loved ones of the hundreds of firefighters, police officers, and EMTs who made the ultimate sacrifice. As a former law enforcement officer, I know the difficult decisions that must be made during times of crisis. I can only imagine the suffering and trauma these men and women experienced.

“Today, my heart is also with the loved ones of those who were killed defending our nation abroad. Their sacrifice cannot be overstated; and we will never forget their service to our country. Since the birth of our nation, millions of brave men and women put their lives on the line to make our communities safer and defend our hard-won freedoms. These patriots are why we reflect each year on this anniversary. Together, as one nation, we vow to never forget.”

###