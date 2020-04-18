Confirmed Covid-19 Inmate At Page Detention Facility, Twice

Media Release

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Media Release, April 17, 2020



One Confirmed COVID-19 Inmate was recently in the Page Detention Facility

Page, AZ – The Coconino County Page Holding Facility recently had one confirmed COVID-19 positive inmate in-custody.

This individual was booked into the Page facility on 4/9/20. Thankfully, the individual advised jail staff of possible exposure / infection. All safety precautions and protocols were instituted and used during the booking process. The individual was housed in an isolation cell and went to court the next day and was released by the Page Magistrate Court.

On 4/13/20, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the County Health Department that the individual had been tested and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Sheriff’s Detention Staff immediately worked on verifying if the individual had any contact with other inmates while in custody at the Page facility. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that this person had not had contact with the other inmates, and the person had remained in isolation until released.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the County Health Department to test all Detention staff in the Page facility for COVID-19. All the results have come back negative.

On 4/15/20, this individual was re-arrested and again booked into to the Page facility by the Page Police Department. All precautions and protocols were put into place by detention staff during the booking process. The next day, the individual appeared before the Page Magistrate Court Judge. The court ruled to hold the person in custody, and the individual is currently serving a 30-day jail sentence.

Later that day, on 4/16/20, the court modified the release conditions to include a third-party release to a family member or friend. The individual was released third party to a family member this afternoon, 4/17/20.

Currently, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office does not have a COVID-19 confirmed positive inmate in the Flagstaff Detention facility. The Sheriff’s Office Detention Facilities continue to follow all local, state, and federal recommended guidelines to include Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines for correctional facilities.