Conference Beefs Up Security Measures

The Mormon General Conference in Salt Lake City coming up this weekend just became a little more secure. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will notice there are new measures in place to improve their experience of the 188th Semi- Annual conference; among the changes folks will no longer be allowed to enter the conference center with large bags, food and beverages or metal water containers. They will be allowed to bring in their purses and small handbags, umbrellas and clear water bottles.

The church has recruited a team of 700 volunteers to make sure every bag is searched before people are allowed inside. The conference expected to draw 60 thousand people Saturday and 40 thousand on Sunday.

Overall security changes

The Conference Center is closed to the public between now and general conference weekend.

Water bottles must be clear. Metal containers are not allowed inside the Conference Center.

Attendees can bring small bags and umbrellas with them inside the building. Large bags are not allowed.

Any personal items such as large purses, backpacks, shopping bags, suitcases and food items will no longer be stored on church property.

The North Temple road will be closed between the West Temple road and Main Street two hours before each session, allowing pedestrians to cross the street in crosswalks and other designated locations within the restricted area. The street will be blocked off with movable barriers.

The North Temple road will reopen with limited access during each session and each day approximately two hours after general conference sessions end.

People are encouraged to walk through Temple Square and the church plaza to get to the Conference Center.

Conference goers are encouraged to arrive early to provide adequate time to attend the event.

The church’s general conference is held annually in April and October. It is broadcast from the Conference Center at Temple Square in Salt Lake City to the faith’s 16 million-plus membership across the globe via television, radio and the internet.

The conference allows church members to hear messages from the leadership of the church who speak to various religious subjects such as faith, revelation, forgiveness and so on.