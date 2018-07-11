Confederacy Signs Treaty With Tribes

There’s an old saying that you enemy’s enemy is your friend.

Such was the case on this date – July 12 – in 1861 when the Confederate States of America sign treaties with several Native American tribes in the southwest.

Special commissioner Albert Pike completed treaties with the members of the Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes, giving the CSA allies in Indian Territory.

The Confederacy also inked pacts with several other tribes, including the Caddo, Seminole, Creek and Comanche.

Some of the tribes actually fought for the Confederacy. A Cherokee leader – Stand Watie – eventually became a brigadier general. Watie was one of the last Confederate generals to surrender.

Pike was a Boston native, he went west in 1831 and traveled with fur trappers and traders. He settled inArkansas where he became a poet, author, lawyer and owned a newspaper.

Although he opposed secession, Pike sided with his home state when the Civil War began.

As an attorney, Pike sometimes represented tribes in their dealings with the federal government. The good will he earned from tribes proved invaluable when he was negotiating treaties on behalf of the CSA.

Ironically many of the tribes Pike worked with had been expelled from the south during the 1830s and1840s. However the tribes blamed the federal government and not the states.

When the Civil War began some tribes were already concerned because some of Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet –such as Secretary of State William Seward – wanted to take Indian Territory away from the tribes and give the land to white settlers.

The Confederacy promised to uphold Indian land rights.