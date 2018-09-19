News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Condors Set For Release

September 19
09:51 2018
This Saturday is both the first day of Autumn and National Public Lands Day.  To celebrate, the Peregrine Fund will be releasing several young condors in Vermilion Cliffs National Monument.   The birds were bred in captivity. This is the 23rd release in the monument since 1996.
In the 1980s, the condor population had dwindled to just over 20 birds.  Now, there are almost 500 condors with more than half of them flying the skies over Utah, Arizona, California, and Mexico.

