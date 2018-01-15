News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Condemned Inmate Asks For Halt of Execution

January 15
08:15 2018
Gordon Ray Church (image provided by Cedar High School)

Michael Anthony Archuleta (mugshot courtesy Utah Dept. of Corrections)

The Utah Supreme Court busy over the weekend. The court was asked to halt the execution of an inmate responsible for the 1988 torture killing of Gordon Church. Michael Anthony Archuleta has spent decades on death row for the kidnap torture and murder of the southern Utah student, this past weekend his attorneys asking the state to halt his execution because they claim he is intellectually disabled. The Dept of Corrections in Utah has in the past reported they do not have the chemicals necessary to carry out lethal injection so the sentence would be carried out by firing squad. He is one of nine men currently on Utah’s death row.

