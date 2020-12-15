Concessioners Winter Season Changes at Glen Canyon National Recreation

Area GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah –

The winter season has begun at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument. As temperatures fall, concessioner-operated facilities will reduce hours of operation at some facilities, while closing others.

Find all the information here about seasonal hours of operation at various park and concessioner facilities.

Please check with Lake Powell Resorts, Antelope Point Marina, and Hite Outpost for more detailed updates on their lodging, boating, and other recreation opportunities.

Many land and water-based activities are available.

A safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines.

We encourage visitors to Recreate Responsibly while adhering to CDC guidance and Leave No Trace principles.

Rainbow Bridge National Monument was established before the NPS in 1910 and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area joined the NPS family in 1972.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

The park wishes everyone an enjoyable and safe winter season!

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

Featured Photo: Scenic snowcapped Navajo Mountain and Lake Powell. NPS Photo.