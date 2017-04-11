News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Concerns About the Proposed Lake Powell Pipeline

April 11
14:15 2017
The approval process for the Lake Powell Pipeline is inching along, but two powerful federal agencies are raising objections.

Twenty-six state and federal agencies administer land along the route from the lake to the St. George area, and all have to approve the proposed project. The National Park Service says it is worried about the potential for noise and other disruptions caused by pumping facilities within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees grazing, road and utility corridors, and habitat, all of which will be impacted by the pipeline.

Concerns about the ongoing availability of the Colorado River are also being raised.

