Concerns About Best Friends Housing Proposal

A standing-room-only crowd recently turned out in Kanab to voice concerns about a major housing development being proposed by Best Friends Animal Society. Impacts on traffic and personal safety questions were at the top of the list of concerns. An unidentified former Best Friends employee told the City Planning Commission that high-employee turnover leads to a transient population, which, she said, should be regarded as a negative. Bart Battista of Best Friends countered that prospective employees undergo an extensive screening, and there is zero tolerance of misbehavior once hired.

Battista also noted the Kanab Creek Ranchos population of about 1,000 and said he didn’t think 85 to 100 more nearby residents would have that much of an impact. Best Friends is asking for a zoning change to allow the construction of 45 homes near the Ranchos. The Commission tabled the matter pending traffic and sewer extension feasibility studies.