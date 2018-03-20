Computer Help at Page Public Library

If you’re one of those folks who is struggling to use a computer, maybe you are having issues understanding the latest operating systems or web applications, or maybe its tough for you to figure out how to turn the darn thing on… regardless where you are at in your novice understanding of your mac or pc, the Page Public Library offering up personal one on one tutorials to help you out. They have a session from 1-3pm Wednesday March 21st; they prefer you sign up ahead of time, so give the library a call (928) 645-4133 to set that up.