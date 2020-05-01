Community Update from Mayor Tappan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Community Update from Page Mayor Levi Tappan (from a recent video conference, which Lake Powell Communications hopes to soon post to our website):

The Mayor shared that there are several channels of communication that allow the City to provide the community with updated information:

• Press releases through the Chief of Police (who is also serving as the City PIO during the crisis)

• The City of Page and Page Police Department Facebook pages

• The City website (www.cityofpage.org) is constantly being updated with the latest information

• The #LightItBlue campaign has been promoted to show support for front-line workers

• The City of Page Economic Development Department and the Chamber of Commerce have been hosting weekly meetings with stakeholders and interested residents. The meetings are open to the public and centered along the follow topics each day:

▪ Monday at 9 a.m.- Hotel/Motel/Air BNB/Bed & Breakfast

▪ Tuesday at 9 a.m.- Restaurants

▪ Wednesday at 9 a.m.- Tour Operator/Marine Rental

▪ Thursday at 9 a.m.- Job Task Force (open to all in our business community to discuss workforce issues going forward)

▪ Friday at 9:00 a.m.- Post COVID19 – Local Strategies

Listen to Interview with City of Page Economic Development Coordinator, Gregg Martinez about the weekly business meetings here:

https://www.lakepowelllife.com/podcast/april-2020-interview-gregg-martinez-economic-development-coordinator/

The following is some additional information related to our (City) COVID-19 response:

• City staff will be working with our many different volunteer groups and non-profit organizations. Currently we are in the process of making lists of the different services that these groups offer and are willing to fulfill.

• Chief Reed of the Page Fire Department found a resource last week that should provide enough PPE for both the EMS and Police to make it through this pandemic. It was not that way in the beginning, but with the decline of numbers in other areas those items have become more readily available.

• PUE has been working with residents to ensure that their utilities will not be shut off during this tough time. Residents should contact PUE at (928) 645-2419 for more information.

• Horseshoe Bend remains open to the public at no cost.

• The city and its employees have worked very hard to make sure all services are still available during this

event.

Here are some Federal and County updates:

• Resources are available through County Health & Human Services and State Department of Housing for tenant rights, resources, and emergency funding.

http://www.coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-andHumanServices

https://www.hud.gov/states