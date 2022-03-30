Community Meeting for Page’s 2040 General Plan

On April 11th at 5:30pm, there will be a Community Meeting at Page City Hall to gather input for Page’s 2040 General Plan.

Arizona requires general plans to be updated every 10 years, and is an official policy document that is designed to serve as a blueprint for future city development.

The finished plan will be adopted by City Council and will include a vision statement as well as sections addressing land use, economic development, water resources, housing, open space, public facilities and services, and other topics deemed important by the community.

Community engagement is key to a city’s General Plan, which will take approximately a year to complete before City Council adopts the final version around December of this year.

To find out more on how you can get involved, go to page2040generalplan.com.