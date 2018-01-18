News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Page CDAB to begin Housing Study, NGS Closure Group

January 18
09:44 2018
The Page City Manager has put together a Navajo Generating Station plant closure work group to focus on many issues and projects related to the closure of the plant. The group consisting of City Council members, City Staff, NGS and SRP representatives, and several members of the community will first work on a housing study, which will be paid for by Salt River Project. Next Tuesday, Jan 23rd, the Community Development Advisory Board will meet to discuss several issues including the Housing Study & CDBG Competitive Grant. The board will also get a Grand Spiral Initiative update, information about Block 17 Revitalization Planning and start new dialogue about grants for state parks and trails as well as begin work on the 2018 budget.

To read the entire agenda and attached reports click here.

