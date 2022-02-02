News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Community Center Advisory Board Meeting Tonight

February 02
10:20 2022
Page Community Center

Page’s Community Center Advisory Board will have a regular meeting this evening, Wednesday February 2nd, at 5:30pm. The meeting will take place at the Page Community Center, located at 699 South Navajo Drive. Items on the Unfinished Business portion of the agenda include discussion on the Community Center’s financial balance and purchases, statistics about the use of the Community Center, and a Community Development Block Grant proposal for revitalization and equipment replacement project. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting. The next regular meeting of the Community Center Advisory Board will take place on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022.

