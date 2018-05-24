Committee Supports New Police Substation

The Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee unanimously approved reports calling for manning a police substation in the Nahata Dziil Chapter.

Nahata Dziil, also known as New Lands, is located off Interstate 40, about 50 miles southwest of Window Rock.

Reports from the Nahata Dziil Commission Governance, the Office of Navajo-Hopi Indian Relocation executive director Christopher Bavasi, Sanders Valley High School dean of students Teddy Goodluck and community members detailed how the proximity to I-40 has led to drug trafficking and increased crime in Nahata Dziil and surrounding communities.

Nahata Dziil and surrounding communities have long been asking for more of a police presence, LOC Vice Chairman Raymond Smith, Jr., said.

Smith has been a strong advocate for a police substation in Nahata Dziil.

“The community’s concern has been an ongoing issue for many years,” Smith said. “They question when they will receive public safety services and protection.”

Nahata Dziil community members are in a unique situation because they are relocated families and were promised many services, Smith explained.

Those services were never provided, he added.

In 1974, hundreds of Navajo people were relocated, resulting from the Navajo-Hopi Land Settlement Act. In the early 1980’s, the federal government bought several ranches surrounding the town of Sanders, which were turned into trust land for Navajo families to reside in.

The community already has a police substation – waiting to be occupied, according to Nahata Dziil Commission Governance president Darrel Tso.

In the 1980s the Office of the Navajo and Hopi Relocation funded and built homes, school facilities, a health clinic and a police substation for relocatees.

Delegate Otto Tso wondered why the Nahata Dziil police substation was not used for its intended purpose.

“I have not seen any plans from Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety to use the police substation facility,” Tso said.

LOC Chairman Edmund Yazzie suggested a meeting between the Office of the Navajo and Hopi Relocation, Apache County Sheriff Joseph Dedman, Jr., and the NNDPS to discuss the plans of the Nahata Dziil police substation.