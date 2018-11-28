Committee Backs Amending Child Trafficking Guidelines

The Navajo Nation Council’s Health, Education and Human Services (HEHS) Committee approved legislation to amend the Navajo Nation Department of Family Services’ 2018 Title IV-E Guidelines and Handbook.The guidelines and handbook serve as a training resource for childcare workers, social workers, judges, prosecutors and other court personnel. The bill was sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

Since the Navajo Nation passed a law against human trafficking in 2017 several issues have emerged, Crotty said. There have been several disturbing cases of child sex trafficking taking place, but were misclassified as child sex abuse cases, she explained. “Human trafficking on the Navajo Nation is not a new concept as we were trained in this area and the many dynamic pieces we are putting together,” Crotty said. “It was heartbreaking to learn that some of our children are being trafficked by their own family or friends, so the intent of this legislation is to help protect Navajo children who may be victims of human trafficking.”

According to the legislation, the Navajo Nation Department of Family Services developed and submitted a protocol for human trafficking of children as a new section in the Title IV-E Guidelines and Handbook. Title IV-E of the Social Security Act allows foster care programs subsidies for out-of-home placement assistance to eligible children with special needs, and provides payments to tribes directly from the federal government. “I would like my colleagues to be involved in this conversation,” Delegate Nathaniel Brown said. “This is where we need your continued support and to understand that this is happening on the Navajo Nation.”